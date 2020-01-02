What’s in the $1.4 trillion federal spending bill

Lisa Desjardins:

It actually does. And not a lot of it is being talked about.

We have talked before about the fact the president got $1.3 billion to build new border barriers. That's something that he wanted, a little less than he wanted.

But he got something else too. This bill has fewer restrictions in where he can build it. And it also gives him more leeway in taking money from other accounts to do that.

There is something that remains the same, however. It still limits the kind of barrier that can be built. Still can be only fencing, steel slat fencing, no concrete wall, examples like you see right now, what's already on the border.

Overall, though, Democrats, in exchange for that border money, what did they get for the border barrier? Two new things that are notable. A new ombudsman in charge of immigration detention to oversee the conditions for detainees, and also millions of dollars to help detainees navigate the legal system and court work.

Now, that's interesting, because that legal program for detainees is something that former Attorney General Jeff Sessions wanted to stop altogether. But, here, Democrats were able to expand that program. Thousands of more detainees in the coming year will have the ability to get some counseling to try and figure out their situation legally.