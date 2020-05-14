What’s the key to U.S. economic recovery? Testing, says this Nobel Prize winner

Judy Woodruff:

Once again, the hemorrhaging of American jobs was in the millions last week. The official unemployment rate is likely to spike to 20 percent by June, if that is not already the case unofficially.

And Federal Reserve Chair Jay Powell warns that we could be facing a prolonged recession that could damage growth for years to come.

Everyone wants to restart the economy. The question is how.

Paul Solman gets the views of a Nobel Prize-winning economist.

It's part of our series Making Sense.