When do I need a mask? Understanding the CDC’s post-vaccine guidance

Richard Besser:

The other piece of that, Judy, is that only about half the states are breaking down vaccination data by race and ethnicity.

And we know that this pandemic has hit communities of color, Black, Latino, Native American communities, the hardest. And so it's not just about saying go ahead and get vaccinated. It's about states and localities upping the game, getting vaccines to people where they are, because what we have seen is this massive rush for vaccination, and now the numbers are going down.

The numbers are going down because the backlog has been met. And now it's all about making it as easy as possible for people where it may be challenging. They may not get time off work. It may be harder to travel to a vaccine site. Get them to people where they are, report data by race and ethnicity, so you can see areas where you may have to target additional resources.