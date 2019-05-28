When the dream of summiting Everest becomes a nightmare

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, I'm sure many of our viewers have seen this picture over the weekend tweeted out by a climber. The summit of Mount Everest essentially had a traffic jam this past week. Once upon a time, this kind of crowd was unimaginable.

But now there are even more troubles ascending and descending from the top. At least 11 people have died this climbing season, most recently, an American attorney from Boulder, Colorado, who died on Monday.

For more on what it takes to make it to the top of Everest and the crowding conditions and the deaths, we turn to Alan Arnette, a mountaineer and climbing coach who summited Everest in 2011. He is the oldest American to summit K2, the second-highest mountain in the world. And he joins us via Skype from Fort Collins, Colorado.

Alan, welcome to the "NewsHour."

We hear this word crowded a lot in reference to what we're seeing. There why is it so crowded on Everest right now?