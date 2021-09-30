Where infrastructure negotiations stand ahead of expected vote

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, it's a great question, Judy.

And I just want to say the fact that Lisa is reporting with an eye patch shows you the dedication that we have and how lucky we are to have her on a day like today, when it's so intense.

So, Lisa, hang in there. We're all rooting that you will be fine.

As to what is happening today at the White House, the president and White House aides have spent all day scrambling, trying to get Democrats on the same page. Now, the president has not been seen in public. It's because, I'm told, that he has been behind the scenes talking to lawmakers, making the pitch that he needs his party to get together to try to pass this robust agenda that he promised to the American people.

Another thing to note is, the president is really making this pitch to his party: We all want to be on the same page in terms of infrastructure. We all want children to have clean drinking water. We all want children to be able to have access to broadband, especially in the middle of a pandemic.

That's also why he's been telling lawmakers that he doesn't want to link the bills, because the first bill, the one that's bipartisan, he does see it as a critical first step to really helping people and Americans who need the help now.

That said, this really is, of course, the president's legacy on the line here. It's a huge test for his party. And I will also say that the White House is saying that, even if this doesn't happen today, there are other days to come. This is, of course, a deadline that Democrats set for themselves.

But White House officials have been telling me, even after today, they hope this process continues. They're not admitting failure, but they are hinting at the fact that the president will continue to try to get votes for that larger infrastructure bill if it doesn't work out today.