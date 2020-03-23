Where Senate negotiations on the next COVID-19 relief bill stand

Lisa Desjardins:

Well, Judy, tonight it's been a two different views.

One is what you see in public, which is a lot of tension and drama on the floor of the U.S. Senate. But I want to talk now about the more important view, which is behind the scenes.

Judy, talks have been going on steadily through the day. We're told that the two sides are coming closer. Just now. Republican leaders left leadership meetings saying they don't think they will get a deal tonight, but hope remains that they could have one tomorrow.

What is the holdup, the big question? Primarily, it is around a stabilization fund for larger companies. We're talking about $500 billion that Republicans proposed. You may see this in a graphic. And Democrats are concerned that it needs more protections for workers, that those loans need to have guarantees for the number of workers that those companies will keep on payroll.

Democrats are also concerned about provisions that Republicans have proposed that they think give Secretary of the Treasury Steve Mnuchin more — too much leeway to give out cash to these corporations.

So, Judy, this is the sticking point tonight. How do they come up with a deal that does protect workers in these large businesses, but which Republicans don't think is too onerous on those businesses?