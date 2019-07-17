Where U.S.-Turkey relations stand after dispute over purchase of Russian missiles

James Stavridis:

First and foremost, he sees this issue, the U.S. support for Kurdish allies in Syria, pulling us apart.

Secondly, he continues to be frustrated, as do many senior Turkish leaders, about their feelings that the European Union has rejected Turkey's membership over a decade and more. And they feel the United States has not done enough to put pressure on the European Union to accept Turkey.

And then, third and finally, President Erdogan has found a new friend, if you will, in Vladimir Putin, who tends to reinforce some of Erdogan's authoritarian impulses.

When you put all three of those things together, you can see Turkey drifting away from the alliance.

The key here, Amna, is, what should the United States be doing at this point? And I would say it is in our geopolitical interests to try and find a compromise here with Turkey, to work with our European allies, to do this in the context of NATO.

It would be a geopolitical mistake of near epic proportion to allow Turkey to kind of drift out of the alliance over this issue. We really need to work hard to find compromise here.