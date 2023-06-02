White House adviser Gene Sperling discusses bipartisan deal to raise debt ceiling

Gene Sperling:

Well, I would agree or disagree on reversing course.

What the president did was pound home the basic value that default was not an option, that it was OK to negotiate with divided government on a budget agreement and to even accelerate that negotiation, but that the idea of using the threat of default to extort extreme cuts was not something he was going to tolerate.

And I think that this agreement overall is very close to the kind of budget agreement that happens in divided government. So I do think his value that we're not going to default, we're not going to threaten to default, no one's going to use the threat of default to extort extremist positions, I think he held firm on that.

I do think it is absolutely worth us as a country trying to think through how we can prevent even the appearance of extortion due to a threat of default. But I think, in very, very many ways, the president held on to that value and was able to get an agreement that met that basic principle.