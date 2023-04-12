White House asks appeals court to overturn ruling suspending abortion pill access

The recent dueling court rulings on the use of mifepristone ignited a new debate over women's health. The Biden administration has asked an appeals court to overturn the controversial Texas ruling to suspend the FDA's approval of the abortion pill. Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the legal battle.

Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.

