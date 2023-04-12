White House asks appeals court to overturn ruling suspending abortion pill access

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Amna Nawaz
Amna Nawaz
Leave your feedback
The recent dueling court rulings on the use of mifepristone ignited a new debate over women's health. The Biden administration has asked an appeals court to overturn the controversial Texas ruling to suspend the FDA's approval of the abortion pill. Jennifer Klein, the director of the White House Gender Policy Council, joined Amna Nawaz to discuss the legal battle.
Watch the Full Episode
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more