White House ‘confident’ Congress will pass Build Back Better bill

YAMICHE ALCINDOR:

Since the infrastructure vote on Friday night, the Biden administration has directed its focus to the Build Back Better package. That's the $1.75 trillion bill with money for child care, health care, and climate change.

It needs nearly every House Democrat and all 50 Senate Democrats on board to pass.

Brian Deese is the director of the National Economic Council for the Biden administration. He's been a central figure in these negotiations. And he joins me now from the White House.

Brian, thank you so much for being here.

President Biden will soon pass the bipartisan infrastructure plan, but there were many lawmakers who wanted it tied to the Build Back Better act. What assurances can you give Americans that that Build Back Better act is going to become law? And how soon do you expect that to happen?