White House offers new student loan payment plans as debt cancellation held up in court

Geoff Bennett:

The Biden White House has released a new student loan plan that would lower monthly payments for millions of borrowers and pause them completely for some.

There's been a freeze on loan repayments throughout the pandemic, but that's coming to an end in June. The new proposal allows borrowers earning less than $30,600 annually to pause payments altogether.

The ambitious plan also proposes reducing payments on undergraduate loans to 5 percent of discretionary income. And it would cancel student debt 10 years earlier for certain borrowers. But the total cost is one of the many crucial questions.

NPR education correspondent Cory Turner broke the story and joins us now.

Cory, it's good to see you.

The White House is moving forward with this proposal that President Biden first announced this past summer, but it was really overshadowed by his sweeping plan to eliminate thousands of dollars of federal student loan debt for people who qualify. How does this income-driven repayment plan work?