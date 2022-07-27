White House offers Russia deal to release WNBA star Brittney Griner, former Marine

Amna Nawaz:

For more on what this means, I'm joined by Michael McFaul, former U.S. ambassador to Russia during the Obama administration. He is now a professor at Stanford University. And Jonathan Franks, a crisis management specialist who worked to free former U.S. Marine Trevor Reed from Russia earlier this year. He has worked on the successful release of several other Americans wrongfully detained overseas.

Gentlemen, welcome to you both. Thank you for being here.

Ambassador, I will begin with you.

We didn't get many details about what that deal was from Secretary Blinken. He said it was substantial, offered weeks ago. But this is the first time they're saying publicly, we have made a deal.

What does this say to you about where those negotiations are?

Michael McFaul, Former U.S. Ambassador to Russia: Well, I think it would be highly unlikely for Secretary Blinken to say anything about the deal if he didn't think the deal was going to be completed.

So this is a very positive sign, I think, for Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan. I hope that they add to the list another American who I think is wrongly detained in Russia. His name is Marc Fogel.

But it sounds like they have put together a deal. It sounds like it's probably for Viktor Bout, a criminal that was arrested a long time ago and the Russians have been asking for his release for years, going all the way back to when I was ambassador. It sounds like they are putting that deal together.