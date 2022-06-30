White House pledges more vaccines for monkeypox infections

Joseph Osmundson:

So the illness is mild, by public health definitions, in that it isn't seeming to leading to hospitalization or death.

But, as you saw in the clip — someone I know had monkeypox recently, and it hurts. It's very, very unpleasant. And so we have been seeing this disconnect, particularly with the federal response, where we have people in our community who are getting ill. And there's vaccines sitting on the shelves. There's drugs in the stockpile.

And those drugs, you have to be enrolled through a clinical trial. How many doctors out there in America know how to enroll their patient in a clinical trial and do all the paperwork fast enough to get them access to that drug that means they may not suffer as badly for as long?

So we do think that there is an urgency lacking. We expect these things to change. Right now, in America, no tests, no vaccinations, no drugs. We know there are plans that, in a month's time, that should shift. And we hope that we continue figuring out not just where this virus is, but the places where it might go and hide, people who are outside of access to health care, and then not forget that there's a region where this virus is endemic.

And people in those regions also deserve access to vaccine treatment and care.