Thursday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court ends an enormously impactful session with critical rulings on immigration and climate change. Then, as the NATO summit comes to a close, a member state bordering Russia weighs in on plans to expand the alliance. Plus, the Biden administration announces plans to distribute more vaccines to counter a rise in monkeypox infections.
