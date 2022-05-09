White House tries to close the digital divide in rural America with more broadband access

Nicol Turner Lee:

I like the way that you actually bring this up.

I mean, look, even in the excitement, we have to keep questioning, what other challenges do we have? We know right now, Stephanie, we do not have universal broadband. So there will be a proportion of people who will not get access, simply because there are no facilities, or they just don't have a choice of the providers that are participating in the program.

So I think we have to keep remembering in tandem with this is the bipartisan infrastructure bill. And in tandem with that is the fact that we are going to deploy more broadband assets across the U.S., and we're going to find ways to actually do digital literacy trading.

I think, if we look at this, in and of itself, it is a huge accomplishment. I have been doing this for a really long time. So thank you, President Biden and Vice President Harris.

But I do think we have to have these with simultaneous programs if it's going to be fully effective.