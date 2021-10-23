A cooperative effort to bridge the digital divide with low-cost WiFi

Hari Sreenivasan:

Internet access is a struggle for millions. And now that COVID-19 has pushed even more everyday activities into online spaces, limited or no internet can mean no work, no school, and a widening digital divide.

Now, in a growing number of places in the U.S. new low-cost connections are springing up in surprising ways.

NewsHour Weekend's Laura Fong has a look at a group in New York City working to connect low-income households to a new low-cost internet provider.

This story is part of our ongoing series — Chasing The Dream: Poverty and Opportunity in America.