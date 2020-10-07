Why 2 Islamic State militants are going on trial in a Virginia courtroom

Nick Schifrin:

For a group that symbolized barbarism and brutality, four British-born men were among ISIS' most brutal terrorists and committed the group's most notorious crimes.

The U.S says the so-called Beatles helped capture, guard, torture, and execute journalists and aid workers on camera. Their ringleader, known as Jihadi John, was killed in a 2015 U.S. airstrike, and two others were captured in 2018 by U.S.-backed Kurdish fighters who liberated Northeast Syria.

Today those two, El Shafee Elsheikh and Alexanda Amon Kotey, landed in the U.S. and appeared in federal court, charged with four counts each of hostage-taking resulting in death, conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside the U.S., and conspiracy to provide material support for terrorists. Each count carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Zach Terwilliger is the U.S. attorney for the Eastern district of Virginia.