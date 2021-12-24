Why a judge rejected a settlement with the Sackler family for their role in opioid crisis

William Brangham:

So, what does this most recent ruling mean for Purdue Pharmaceuticals, for the Sackler family, and for the thousands of states and localities that are still wrestling with this epidemic of addiction?

Joining me again, is Patrick Radden Keefe. He's the author of "Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty."

Patrick, great to have you back on the "NewsHour."

Can you just remind us, what was the deal that this judge undid in her ruling?

Patrick Radden Keefe, Author, "Empire of Pain": Yes, this is really quite a shocking development that has happened with this reversal.

It was a bankruptcy deal. And over the last couple of years, you have had a process very slowly playing out at a bankruptcy court in White Plains, New York. And this was really where the endgame was going to play out for Purdue and the Sacklers, where there were thousands and thousands of lawsuits against Purdue Pharma, and hundreds of lawsuits actually naming members of the Sackler family themselves.

But, at a certain point, they separated. And what happened was, Purdue Pharma, declared bankruptcy. The Sackler family didn't. And so they kind of sat on the sidelines of this proceeding in which people tried to decide what to do with the company. You ended up with a deal that was finalized in September, in which the Sacklers gave up their interest in Purdue. All of the lawsuits that had been against the company essentially couldn't go forward.

The Sacklers agreed to pay $4.5 billion to help remediate the opioid crisis. But, importantly, they would acknowledge no wrongdoing themselves. And they would be granted a real kind of — a sweeping grant of immunity from any of the lawsuits against them.

And so you had a lot of people who watched this case who said it did seem a little strange that the Sacklers, who weren't in bankruptcy court themselves — they still had their billions of dollars — were going to be issued a kind of relief from any future litigation by this federal bankruptcy judge, who would tell, for instance, the 25 or so states that wanted to sue the Sacklers, those suits can't move forward. This is all over and done with here.

So, that was the deal. It was finalized in September. A lot of people, I think, were quite uncomfortable with the outcome. And you now see this very dramatic reversal by a federal judge who was overseeing whether or not this was a legitimate deal that could move forward.