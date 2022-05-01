Why a vocal Turkish activist’s prison sentence is a ‘nail in the coffin’ for free speech

Geoff Bennett
A Turkish court last week sentenced activist and businessman Osman Kavala to life in prison for attempting to overthrow the government during 2013 protests. Kavala's sentencing is just another example of President Erdogan's crackdown on free speech. Temel Keren, a journalist and author of "How to Lose a Country: The 7 Steps From Democracy to Dictatorship," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
