Why a vocal Turkish activist’s prison sentence is a ‘nail in the coffin’ for free speech

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Juliet Fuisz

Audio

A Turkish court last week sentenced activist and businessman Osman Kavala to life in prison for attempting to overthrow the government during 2013 protests. Kavala's sentencing is just another example of President Erdogan's crackdown on free speech. Temel Keren, a journalist and author of "How to Lose a Country: The 7 Steps From Democracy to Dictatorship," joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour. He is also a political contributor for NBC News and MSNBC.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Juliet Fuisz

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: