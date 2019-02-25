Why Planned Parenthood believes Title X rule change will compromise patient health

William Brangham:

As we discussed, this rule change will obviously have a big impact on Planned Parenthood.

That organization, in addition to offering other health care services, does perform abortions.

Joining me now is Dr. Leana Wen, the president of Planned Parenthood.

Dr. Wen, thank you very much for being here.

I'm just curious. You have heard this conversation and you have heard the supporters of this rule change. What is your reaction?