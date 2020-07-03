How advertiser boycott could yield ‘watershed moment’ for Facebook

Judy Woodruff:

And now to Facebook.

The social media company is facing new pressure to change how it handles content on its platform.

Stephanie Sy reports that major corporations have pledged to temporarily stop buying ads on the social media site for the month of July.

With advertising making up 98 percent of Facebook's revenue, the company has seen its share value tumble in recent days.

But it is not clear if that will lead to a change in policy.