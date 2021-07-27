Why an ‘uphill battle’ awaits lawmakers investigating Jan. 6 insurrection

Seamus Hughes:

It's going to be an uphill battle, right?

No matter whether you're a Republican or Democratic administration, no one wants to be the subject of investigation, right? And that includes the departments and agencies. They're not going to willingly hand over 302s, the investigative documents from the FBI. They're not going to willingly hand over DOD memos, right?

And so it's going to be you have to fight them tooth and nail to get those things. And that's why the first hearing is so important, right? The first hearing sets the stage and ratchets up the pressure to get those documents, saying, this is an important thing. This is a serious effort. And so you need to give us these things.

And what usually happens to these investigations — and I have done a number of them in my career — is, there's stonewalling, right? There's a dance that starts. You go back and forth with departments and agencies and say, I want everything you have got. And they say no. And they say no again, and they say no again.

And you keep adding the pressure. You do interviews. You do op-eds. You push them to the point where they do give you documents. And the documents only tell part of the story, right? What's important is the context between the black and white.

And that's where the role of interviews are, right, so, doing the briefings with the FBI or Department of Defense or others, but also be willing to get on a red-eye plane and end up in a small town in Middle America and interview a source that hasn't talked before, right, getting the context behind that electronic communication that came from a field office from Norfolk down to D.C.

What were they thinking at that time, right. These are the type of things that it's a long, hard slog. And that's why you don't see the first hearing being government officials talking, right? You see these police officers, because you don't want to bring the government officials until you know all the facts.