Why Andy Warhol retrospective has special resonance in the Instagram age

Jeffrey Brown:

He brought to eerie life disaster scenes and race riots, put lipstick and rouge on a giant Chairman Mao.

And Warhol also worked hard to construct his own image. He surrounded himself with celebrities of the day in the so-called factory where he and a team made the work, and by night at the flashy Studio 54 nightclub.

Said to be shy in person, he played at being naive and shallow, though his friends knew better. He was a gay man growing up in a more conservative era.

Is it fair to say that this exhibition brings that out more than we have seen, more than he showed, for example?