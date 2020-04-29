Why antibody tests, a crucial step toward overcoming COVID-19, are still unreliable

Judy Woodruff:

Now the latest information on treating COVID-19 and finding ways to tell who's been infected. As plans grow to reopen the economy, one key prerequisite will be testing for antibodies to see who has already been exposed and theoretically safe from further infection.

There is now a flood of new tests on the market, but not without controversy.

We're going to look at that, as well as something else, an antiviral drug that was just today approved for emergency use.

Our science correspondent, Miles O'Brien, is here to help us sort things out.

It is part of our regular look at the Leading Edge of science and research.

So, Miles, let's first look at this drug that was approved today to treat COVID-19. What are we hearing about it?