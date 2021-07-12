Why are Cubans protesting? Examining the nation’s disappointment with the Communist Party

Lillian Guerra:

I think this is a culmination of three decades of the Cuban government making reforms that really have most served its own stabilization and consolidation of control over the capitalist sector of the economy that was created by the Communist Party in 1991, really because of the collapse of the Soviet Union and the need to do something to maintain power.

So what we have is a lot of anger. We have now multigenerational disappointment with the lack of change. And, most recently, we have a lot of hypocrisy on the part of the Cuban state that claims it is so humanitarian and so interested in its people's welfare, but really has not even been able to supply people with Tylenol and basic food, and also will not admit — and that is the real — the key here, that the new leadership and the old leadership have held hands.

And they will not admit that anything is wrong with their model or their one-party rule.