Why are so many kids addicted to vaping — and what will Trump do about it?

Judy Woodruff:

There's growing pressure on President Trump to take real action on vaping, e-cigarettes and especially use among young people.

But there's also a big debate about what should or should not be done. That played out in real time at the White House in front of the president today.

As William Brangham reports, this comes as more individuals have been sickened by vaping-associated — vaping — I should say vaping-associated injuries. Nearly 2,300 people have lung injuries. And vaping has been associated with at least 47 deaths.