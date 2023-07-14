Why aspartame is listed as a possible carcinogenic by World Health Organization

Geoff Bennett:

The World Health Organization has classified the artificial sweetener aspartame a — quote — "possibly carcinogenic to humans."

And that has led to some concerns and confusion about the risks. Besides diet sodas, aspartame can also be found in a variety of foods, including breakfast cereals, chewing gum, and some desserts. The WHO's cancer research group said it was categorizing the artificial sweetener as a possible carcinogen. But the agency's food safety group said the evidence wasn't convincing.

There's quite a bit to sort through here.

