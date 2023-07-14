July 14, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the annual defense spending bill becomes a hot button issue after House Republicans add amendments on abortion and other social issues. A year after the reversal of Roe v. Wade, the correlation between a lack of reproductive rights and domestic violence becomes clearer. Plus, the push for renewable energy grows contentious in rural Kansas as wind farms divide communities.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch