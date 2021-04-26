Why asylum seekers on either side of the southern border still face an uncertain future

Judy Woodruff:

In February, President Biden announced plans to wind down remain in Mexico, the name given to the Trump administration policy that forced tens of thousands of legal asylum seekers to wait in Mexico while immigration courts considered their cases.

But thousands of asylum people seeking asylum are still waiting in Mexico, and even those who've been allowed into the U.S. have an uncertain future.

Amna Nawaz has our report from El Paso, Texas.