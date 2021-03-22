Why thousands of immigrant children have spent more time than legally allowed at border

Amna Nawaz:

Oh, incredibly, Judy.

I mean, we have been seeing this in the reports. We have been reporting this on our — on this ourselves. Our system is not meant to handle this many unaccompanied children. And those numbers have been increasing.

We now know, according to a source familiar with the information who isn't allowed to speak to the media, we know that that backup, the fact that the shelters that house these children they're supposed to be transferred to working under reduced capacity in the pandemic, there's a backup now in the Border Patrol facilities, where children are not meant to be staying.

We now know over 3,000 of the thousands of children in Border Patrol facilities have been held there longer than 72 hours; 72 hours is the legal limit they're supposed to be there. We also know over 800 have been held in those facilities for more than 10 days.

Now, one of the things I should point out is, with some of these migrant families we spoke to who've been recently expelled, they now feel they have to make a tough choice. Many of them were asking, should I send my child alone? Would he or she have a better chance of making their way into the United States, some of them as young as 8 or 9 or 10 years old, if I allowed them to go alone?

We actually met one woman, a mother named Ada Rosa. who left Honduras, she says fleeing unspeakable violence. Her 27-year-old son had been murdered in front of her. Her 14-year-old son had also witnessed the crime, but they said they don't trust the authorities to report it to them.

So, they made their way to the U.S. to the Southern border, spent their life savings, have survived and seen unspeakable scenes, and they were immediately expelled back into Mexico.

Here's what Ada Rosa told us about how she perceived she was treated by U.S. officials.