Why Biden pitched infrastructure bill in Michigan amid congressional stalemate

Here to talk about the president's pitch, I'm joined by Nick Proctor. He's the mayor of Howell, and attended the president's remarks, and Congresswoman Lisa McClain. She represents the northeastern part of the state.

Thank you so much, both of you, for being here.

Mayor Proctor, I want to start with you.

President Biden only got 38 percent of the vote in the 2020 election, losing badly to former President Trump. A lot of your residents did not support him. You yourself said that you did not vote for President Biden, but you do support his infrastructure plans.

Talk to me about how you square, how your residents feel about President Biden with your support for his infrastructure plans.

Nick Proctor, Mayor of Howell, Michigan : Well, thanks for having me.

It's — I kind of view this a little differently. It's not who we voted for or who we didn't vote for. The city of Howell and the surrounding communities were excited to have a visit by the president. He's our president. He's all of our president. And we were very happy that he came here to pitch his Build Back Better program.

As the president said in his remarks today, this is not a partisan issue on infrastructure. I mean, we all use roads. We all turn on the water and expect our water to be treated. So, this is not a Republican, Democrat or independent issue. This is truly an American issue.

So, yes, I do support the Build Back Better program. I think most people would. The key is how it's going to be paid for. And I think the president was very clear on his plan and how that would be paid for.

Here in Howell, we have about $45 million in capital and in infrastructure needs. So the bill is very large. It's big. We don't know what would come to the state of Michigan or to Livingston County or to Howell, but, if it passes, we're hoping to be able to apply some of that Build Back Better money to some of our capital needs.