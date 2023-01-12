Why calls for reform have not reduced the number of people killed by police

Geoff Bennett:

Los Angeles police have released a video of the arrest of Keenan Anderson, the cousin of a Black Lives Matter co-founder. He was detained earlier this month and Tased after he was involved in a car accident.

As he was being arrested, he expressed fears that he would meet the same fate as George Floyd, who's killing by police sparked nationwide protests. Anderson died in police custody several hours later. The incident is still being investigated, but it's a stark reminder of the hundreds of people who die at the hands of police each year and the wide racial disparities that persist among those deaths.

John Yang has this report on one mother's experience and where policing in America goes from here.