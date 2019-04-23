Why census experts fear a citizenship question would jeopardize results

Judy Woodruff:

It is a massive effort every 10 years that's critical to our country, counting the roughly 327 million people currently living in the United States.

Before the next census moves forward, the U.S. Supreme Court must decide whether the Trump administration should be allowed to add this question: Is this person a citizen of the United States?

The controversy over that question, one of the biggest of the term, went before the justices today.

While the Trump administration argued for their right to add a citizenship question to the census, inside the court…