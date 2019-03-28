Why current U.S. immigration challenge reflects ‘complete political failure’

Robert Moore:

It's a huge issue. There are still agents at the top of the bridge that are prepared to turn back anybody who doesn't have the proper documents, and basically put them in a long line in Juarez to wait for their turn to come seek asylum.

That system has ground almost to a complete stop now. They're letting very few, if any people across. And one of the changes that Commission McAleenan announced yesterday, which is the redeployment of 750 people from ports of entry to help with this migrant processing issue, is going to make problems even worse, because a lot of the agents they're deploying are the people who would process asylum seekers at a port of entry.

So, the administration repeatedly says the way to seek asylum is to come to a port of entry and make your request in compliance with the law. That process has stopped. There's essentially no way for people to do that on the southwest border right now.