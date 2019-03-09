Human smuggling industry cashes in on U.S. asylum-seekers

Jay Root:

Well, let me tell you how this works is that when somebody wants to go, the clip that we showed from (NAME) or the reason why that's sort of an important clip is that Carlos told me that he crossed in LA Technica and then I started to interview and other migrants and they're all saying la Technica, la Technica and then I find out that they're all coming through there and it's like oh well. I was down in La Technique at a time when and you can't find it on a map. I mean. It's just this tiny village that's across from a tourist town. A touristy town in Mexico. And so what I, what I discovered was we talk all about a lot about these caravans.

But most people are coming in the company of a smuggler and the way this works is, it starts in their village in somewhere in Central America and they typically go to the coyote in town and there's a there's there's a package deal. It's like it's like a travel agent. There's there's typically three levels here. The top level is about 10, it can it can go up to 10, 12, I even talked to a guy who paid $16,000 to be driven basically in whatever kind of transportation, it may be in the back of a truck or whatever but you don't have to walk for any of it and you go from your village all the way to some city in the U.S..

The middle range, you know $7,500 to $8500, you have to walk around the checkpoint once you get across the border. But the bargain basement deal that they tell people to be most successful is if you go with the kid, with your child then they typically expect that you're going to go, they don't even have to cross the river. They put you in a boat, you go across the river, the smuggler never, never has to get on to U.S. soil. There may be on the, there may be somebody with them in the river that's on the U.S. side but they never get out of the water. The people get off and they go find a Border Patrol agent, turn yourselves in to the first person in uniform that you find and then they'll let you out. And that is the experience of a lot of asylum seekers.

Now whether or not that fits into some political idea or not, you know, that's not what this film is about. This is about the money but they do tell you it's cheaper. And that was the situation with Carlos. They told him, if you take your kid, it's better, it's cheaper, you'll get in, you'll get out. The problem for him was he came right in the middle of this family separation issue. And it didn't happen at all like he was told.