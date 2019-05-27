After edited Pelosi video, how should social media companies respond?

Amna Nawaz:

A doctored video circulating on the Internet continues to stir up controversy. It falsely depicts House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slurring her words at a public event.

As you will see, someone has edited the original video to slow down her movements and speech.

Here now is that doctored version, followed immediately by the original, unaltered footage.

Rep. Nancy Pelosi, (D) – Calif.: And then he had a press conference in the Rose Garden with all this sort of visuals that obviously were planned.

And then he had a press conference in the Rose Garden with all this sort of visuals that obviously were planned.