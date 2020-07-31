How DOJ uses legal action to target China over alleged espionage

John Demers:

Yes.

So, look, without going into any potential transactions, the threat that we're worried about on the national security end from TikTok is both with respect to U.S. person data and with respect to foreign influence of the content of those apps.

So, on the data side, it's, of course, you know, about 130 million users here in the U.S. who are providing their data voluntarily when they sign up and knowingly. But also, unknowingly, that app is collecting data from their phones, geolocation data, and then using advertising ideas even from other apps on their phone to see their behavior.

To fully utilize the app, you have to consent, for instance, for the app to access your contact list. So, there's a lot of data that is being selected on U.S. persons that we're concerned about, because we have seen the Chinese acquire, either through theft or through attempted acquisitions, large quantities of sensitive personal data.

And then, on the content side and on the foreign influence side, I think you're aware of the many reports, including from whistle-blowers within the company, of the company moderating some of the content on the app to exclude versions of Chinese behavior that Chinese government doesn't like, whether it's about Hong Kong, or the Uyghurs, or Taiwan, or Tibet, or any of the other sensitive issues in China.

So, that is really our national security concern with TikTok. And I think, as the president himself said today, we continue to look at ways in which to mitigate those concerns.