Why extreme heat is more dangerous than many realize

Geoff Bennett:

We saw the flooding in New England at the start of tonight's program.

Tens of millions of people living in the Southwest, of course, are dealing with extreme weather of a different kind. That part of the country is coping with day after day of triple-digit heat. And the National Weather Service says it's one of the longest heat waves in modern history. That heat is even more dangerous than you might realize.

We're going to focus on that with climate journalist and author Jeff Goodell, who's out with a new book on this very subject called "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet."

Thank you for being with us.

Jeff Goodell, Author, "The Heat Will Kill You First: Life and Death on a Scorched Planet": Happy to be here.