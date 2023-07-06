Record-breaking global temperature, raging wildfires highlight effects of climate change

Amna Nawaz:

Welcome to the "NewsHour."

It has been a week of record-breaking heat around the world. The average global temperature on Wednesday hit 62.9 degrees Fahrenheit. According to researchers at the University of Maine, that matched the unofficial record-high just set on Tuesday.

The grim milestones are the latest in a series of climate-change-driven extremes. Out-of-control wildfires in Canada have burned millions of acres, displaced tens of thousands of people, and blanketed wide swathes of the U.S. in thick smoke.

For more on all these events and what we should take from them, we're joined by Mike Flannigan, an expert on climate change and wildfires at Thompson Rivers University in British Columbia.

Professor Flannigan, thanks for joining us.

This week, we saw the hottest global temperatures ever recorded. That is since tracking began in 1979. What does that tell us? And how concerning is that to you?