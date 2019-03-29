Why families by the thousand are fleeing Honduras for the U.S.

Marcia Biggs:

We went to talk to police in Rivera Hernandez, one of the toughest areas controlled by gangs. They took us to some of the areas they say they have taken back.

We have been in this neighborhood several times, and always with members of the local community. And it's been really difficult to film. It's been a struggle, I mean, highly sensitive, because they kept saying, oh, you know, the gang is always watching.

Now we're here with police. And, of course, the access is great, but nobody will talk to us. Everyone has retreated into their homes. There's a real culture of mistrust.

They took us to an area which they say used to be a dumping ground for bodies. They're proud of the lowered murder rates and claim to have taken back this neighborhood. But it's practically deserted. While the government statistic on violence may be down from a peak in 2011, the murder rate here remains among the highest in the world.

And it's fear that drives people out. We were told that five families from this street alone left on the latest caravan. Gabriella's sister is an American citizen and has filed a petition to bring her to the U.S. legally. But Gabriella says that she can't wait any longer and will try to go anyway, even though it may hurt her case if she tries to cross illegally.

Have you heard what people are saying in the United States about people coming from Honduras?