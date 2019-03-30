Fleeing Honduras and what’s being done for those left behind

Hari Sreenivasan:

President Trump has threatened to close the U.S.- Mexico border next week if the flow of undocumented immigrants coming into the U.S. continues.

In El Paso Texas, the growing number of migrants crossing the border seeking asylum has caused border authorities to erect a makeshift holding pen under a bridge there, due to a shortage of space.

Most of those migrants are from Central American countries like Honduras where gang violence and crime have caused some to join the caravans of people leaving there and trying to make it here.

In the second part of her 4-part series: "Fleeing Home," NewsHour Weekend Special Correspondent Marcia Biggs reports from a part of Honduras that embodies all the issues causing people to flee. She also finds there are many looking to stay and make the best of their lives in their home nation.

Her reporting was supported by a grant from the Pulitzer Center.