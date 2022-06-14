Why far-right groups are increasingly targeting the LGBTQ community

Zeba Warsi

Dorothy Hastings

There have been several recent incidents where far-right, white supremacist groups have targeted LGBTQ people, including last weekend at a pride event in Idaho and a during a drag story hour at a library in California. J.M. Berger, a writer and researcher who focuses on extremist ideologies and has written four books on the topic, joins William Brangham to discuss.

Zeba Warsi

Dorothy Hastings

