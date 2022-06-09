WATCH: Filmmaker Nick Quested recalls documenting Proud Boys during Jan. 6 attack

In Thursday’s hearing before the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and Donald Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election, one witness scheduled was documentary maker Nick Quested, who filmed the Proud Boys storming the Capitol – along with a pivotal meeting between the group’s then-chairman Henry “Enrique” Tarrio and another extremist group, the Oath Keepers, the night before in nearby parking garage.

Court documents show that members of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers were discussing as early as November a need to fight to keep Trump in office. Leaders both groups and some members have since been indicted on rare sedition charges over the military-style attack.

In his opening statement, Quested said that on January 6th, 2021, he “documented the crowd turn from protesters to rioters to insurrectionists.” He also said he was surprised at the size of the crowd and the anger, adding that “for anyone who didn’t understand how violent that event was, I saw it. I documented it. And I experienced it.”