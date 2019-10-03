Why Flint residents are still dealing with water worries, 5 years after lead crisis

John Yang:

For more than five years, water has dominated the lives of many in this city, where more than 55 percent of residents are black and more than 40 percent live in poverty.

In April 2014, state-appointed officials tried to save money by shifting the source from Lake Huron to the Flint River. But the river water was more corrosive than the lake water. The city failed to treat it properly, and it damaged Flint's aging pipes, causing lead to leach into the system.

The city switched back to lake water in October 2015, but pipe replacement is still ongoing, and so are concerns.