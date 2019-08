The governance of Venezuela appears to be in a deadlock. Opposition leader Juan Guaido, whom the U.S. recognizes as president, has been unable to oust President Nicolas Maduro. The two sides were negotiating until recently, when Maduro, who is supported by the military, left discussions in protest of new U.S. sanctions. Amna Nawaz talks to Amb. Carlos Vecchio, who represents Guaido in Washington.