Why Hollywood actors are on strike and what it means for entertainment industry

SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 television and film actors, will go on strike after four weeks of failed negotiations with the studios. Jeffrey Brown spoke with Anousha Sakoui of The Los Angeles Times for a look at what’s behind the decision and how Hollywood will be affected. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

