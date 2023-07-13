Why Hollywood actors are on strike and what it means for entertainment industry

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Anne Azzi Davenport
Anne Azzi Davenport
Alison Thoet
Alison Thoet
Leave your feedback
SAG-AFTRA, the union representing 160,000 television and film actors, will go on strike after four weeks of failed negotiations with the studios. Jeffrey Brown spoke with Anousha Sakoui of The Los Angeles Times for a look at what’s behind the decision and how Hollywood will be affected. It’s part of our arts and culture series, CANVAS.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Anne Azzi Davenport is the Senior Producer of CANVAS at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more