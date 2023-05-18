Hollywood faces larger work stoppage as actors threaten to strike alongside writers

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

By —

Dorothy Hastings

Audio

The actors union SAG-AFTRA has called for a strike authorization vote. If the strike is approved, actors could join the more than 11,000 Writers Guild members already on the picket line putting more pressure on studios and networks. The writers' strike halted production of movies, scripted series and late-night shows. Geoff Bennett discussed what's at stake with Sal Gentile and Jeane Phan Wong.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett
By —

Dorothy Hastings

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch