Why Hollywood is still falling short in representation of women in film

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Jeffrey Brown
Jeffrey Brown
Winston Wilde
Winston Wilde
Leave your feedback
In some ways, Sunday’s Academy Awards mark big advances in diversity. Last year, more top movies starred women of color than in the previous 16 years. But there are still notable gaps, particularly for women behind the camera. Rebecca Sun, senior editor of diversity and inclusivity at the Hollywood Reporter, joins Jeff Brown to discuss.
Watch the Full Episode
In his more than 30-year career with the NewsHour, Brown has served as co-anchor, studio moderator, and field reporter on a wide range of national and international issues, with work taking him around the country and to many parts of the globe. As arts correspondent he has profiled many of the world's leading writers, musicians, actors and other artists. Among his signature works at the NewsHour: a multi-year series, “Culture at Risk,” about threatened cultural heritage in the United States and abroad; the creation of the NewsHour’s online “Art Beat”; and hosting the monthly book club, “Now Read This,” a collaboration with The New York Times.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Support Provided By:
Learn more