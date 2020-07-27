Why India’s coronavirus numbers probably underestimate the country’s outbreak

Fred de Sam Lazaro:

Global health experts say ASHA workers are a key, but so far poorly utilized resource to help contain the coronavirus in a country struggling to emerge from a three-month lockdown. Traffic has been slowly returning to Delhi's streets and shops have begun to open.

The crowds are much smaller than pre-COVID times, except in food markets. Here, social distancing is just not an option. Like much of urban India, this city is bracing itself.

Hospitals across India have been overwhelmed with COVID cases. In Delhi, a temporary 500-bed overflow facility, with limited medical equipment, has been set up for people suffering COVID symptoms. There's also a new 10,000-bed quarantine center, the world's largest.

Many of the city's 20 million residents live in crowded single-room spaces.