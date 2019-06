In our news wrap Tuesday, President Trump and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani traded insults over new U.S. sanctions. Rouhani called them “outrageous and idiotic” and said the White House is “afflicted by mental retardation.” Also, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made an unannounced trip to Afghanistan. He met with President Ashraf Ghani in Kabul and said he hopes for a peace deal by September.